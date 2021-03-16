‘No one can defeat me as Regional Chair’ – Wontumi brags

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi has insisted that no person in the ranks of the party can boot him out of his position.

The politician says he is well-grounded in retaining his position and his only focus is on helping the party break the eight-year Presidential jinx, “the cycle of 8”.



Addressing news of multiple people gunning for his position, he said, “All I can say is that I am happy all these people want to contest for my position and learn from me. When I took up the position, we were in opposition and it was a difficult time but with the strength of God, we managed to move from opposition to power.



If they say they want to learn from me and take over, then we give thanks to God. I have a vision and that is to win the 2024 election. I am not looking for a position but I want us to break the 2024 jinx and that is the only way Ghana can sustain its development and growth”.



Chairman Wontumi made this known in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM.



On his accord, his contenders cannot take the chairmanship position from him and they know it. “I am happy they want to contest me. All my contenders have once been my helpers and I will keep praying for them but they are not taking my seat”.

He noted that political parties survive with support and unity from all its members and advised his contenders, “If you supported me win back then, why change now?” he asked.



Chairman Wontumi asserts he is youthful, has the resource and is best suited for the position of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.



The impending Regional Congress of the NPP, during which executives would be elected to steer the affairs of the party in the Ashanti Region promises to be keenly contested.



According to the Chronicle newspaper, about four names, besides the incumbent Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako have popped up.



Personalities like Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Dr. Boris Baidoo, Chief Executive Officer of Boris B Farms and Veterinary Services, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman and Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO are all eyeing the seat.