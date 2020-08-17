General News

No one had a meeting with Franklin Cudjoe – Audit Service

Franklin Cudjoe, President IMANI Africa

Deputy Auditor-Generals of the Audit Service on Sunday said they have not had any meeting with IMANI Ghana or its President, Mr. Franklin Cudjo as has been alleged by the think-tank.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the allegation that the Deputy Auditors-General are working to get the Acting Auditor-Generals out of office pre-supposes that they were challenging the appointing authority of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The statement said Mr Cudjoe by his utterance seeks to tarnish their image and sour the cordial relationship between Management of the Service and the Government.



“We, therefore, demand that the President of IMANI Ghana, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe for the sake of his credibility and that of the institution he represents should name the Deputy Auditors-Generals who attended the said meeting, the venue and time.



“Franklin Cudjo should retract his claim and render an unqualified apology to the Deputy Auditors-General and the Audit Service for throwing dust in the eyes of the public or they will consult their lawyers for legal advice,” it said.

The statement urged the general public to disregard the ludicrous and malicious claim of Mr. Franklin Cudjo and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.



It said the publication has alleged that Mr Cudjo’s organization was consulted by some senior deputy auditor generals for assistance and support to remove the current Acting Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



The statement quoted Mr Franklin Cudjo as saying, "I can tell you authoritatively that there are motions on the ground by some senior deputy auditor generals numbering about four or five, who are mooting for the idea that they want to pass a vote of no confidence in the acting auditor general".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.