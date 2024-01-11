No one in NDC, NPP can match my work as Ablekuma West MP - Ursula

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has declared that none of the aspiring candidates vying for the parliamentary seat in her constituency can match her track record in terms of development.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on January 10, 2024, Ursula who doubles as the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, expressed confidence in her ability to outperform any contender when it comes to serving the constituents and driving development initiatives.



"When you look at those contesting for the Ablekuma West constituency, both in NPP and NDC, I believe that the kind of work I would be able to do, they can't do a quarter of it because I started doing politics from way back,” she said.



Ursula emphasized that her commitment to the constituency goes beyond party lines.



"I don't only do NPP work in the constituency, and when you look at parliament, those that really contribute, I am part of them. When it comes to the females, I am one of the leading female parliamentarians,” she added.



The Minister of Communications and Digitalization urged constituents to allow her to continue the projects she has initiated.



"I have the belief that I can do it better than any other aspirant on both sides of the political divide, so they should allow me to continue my tenure and continue with my good works," she affirmed.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set January 27, 2024, as the day for its parliamentary primaries.







AM/SARA



