No one is an angel or saint - Special Prosecutor on arrest of Frimpong-Boateng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has noted that on corruption-related matters brought before him, no one is an angel or a saint.

He stressed that he treats everyone the same and sets free persons whose evidence against them have no substance.



Mr Agyebeng's comment comes after a section of the public criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor for arresting and subsequently granting bail of GH¢2million to the former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



Speaking on News File and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Special Prosecutor said, “At the end of the day if I weigh the evidence against you and I come to the conclusion that there is nothing then I let you go but in the middle of the investigations, I treat everyone the same...Mind you, at the Office of the Special Prosecutor we do not consecrate Saints. No one is a saint to us, no one is an angel as far as we are concerned."



He continued that, "When we start investigating a case we are looking at everybody. You personally, as a member of the public may have your favourite, you may have those you think are so good and so consecrated saints that they become almost untouchable."



“I wish I were you to also have the luxury to consecrate some persons as saints in respect of which nothing should be done to them. But where I sit I do not have that luxury to treat people as saints and when saints are being consecrated I don’t get the Memo,” Kissi Agyebeng stated.

On May 16, 2023, the former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, was arrested for corruption-related offences when he honoured an invitation to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Mr Frimpong-Boateng was released on a GH¢2 million bail.



Now, the OSP has also secured a warrant for the arrest of the former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue.







ESA/WA