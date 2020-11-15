No one-week commiseration for Rawlings

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The family of the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings says there will be no one-week ceremony held in his honour.

According to a statement from the Communication Directorate of the Office of the former President, “All flyers and other communication announcing such ceremony are false and should be ignored”.



In the Ghanaian society, some bereaved families use the one-week ceremony to plan and set a date for the funeral of their deceased member.



Friends and sympathisers use such an opportunity to commiserate with the bereaved family.



But the statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa stated that any individual who wishes to call on the family of the late former President to commiserate with them will be received by pre-arranged appointments.

“Due to Covid-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President’s office without [face] masks will not be allowed in,” he added.



The statement further urged the general public and sympathisers to visit the Accra International Conference Centre to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, after a week of admission.



The statement also debunked rumours that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has been admitted at the hospital.



It added that Nana Konadu was present when both President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13.

Read the full statement below.



CONDOLENCE VISITS



The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings informs the general public that all who wish to call on the family of the late former President will be received by pre-arranged appointments.



Individuals or organisations are kindly urged to book appointments by calling 0264444464. Ghanaians from all walks of life are urged to visit the Ghana International Conference Centre to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late President by the state.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President’s office without nose masks will not be allowed in.



NO ONE WEEK CEREMONY



The general public is also informed that there will be no one-week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored.



The general public is informed that Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital. She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13.

Signed:



Kobina Andoh Amoakwa



(Communications Directorate)



