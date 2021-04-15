No one will be vaccinated with expired coronavirus drugs - GMA

Coronavirus active cases have fallen in Ghana

The Ghana Medical Association, GMA says it has no intention of vaccinating anyone with expired vaccines.

The assurance comes following a report from our Northern Regional Correspondent Murtala Issah which revealed that more than 1,500 jabs allocated to the region are due to expire in two days.



Deputy General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Titus Beyuo said many people were hesitant in getting the jabs while others did not know where to get vaccinated.

These according to him are the reasons why more than 1,500 vaccines are near wastage.



Dr Beyuo urged individuals in the North to be calm and get vaccinated.