5
No one will thwart the will of the people in 2024 - Ambrose Dery assures

Ambrose Dery 11 Ambrose Dery is the Minister of The Interior

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has stated that the elections of 2024 will be without violence.

He stressed that contrary to projections of possible violence or malpractices linked to the crucial general elections, he can assure that no such thing will occur.

According to a 3news.com report, Ambrose Dery said that during the polls, what the citizens choose is what they will go with.

“I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out,” he said.

The Minister of The Interior was reacting to claims that some stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are scheming to kick out the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, before the 2024 general elections.

He assured journalists that there is no such plan in place.

AE/WA

