No other NDC candidate can beat Bawumia or Alan – KNUST Lecturer

Either of Dr Bawumia and Mr Alan Kyeremanten is in pole position for the NPP flagbearership

The Head of the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to consider choosing a different person other than former president John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections, saying a new face could spell doom for the party.

Dr Samuel Adu-Gyamfi insists the largest opposition party has a lot of introspection to do between now and its presidential primaries but from what he envisages, John Dramani Mahama still has what it takes to regain power for the party.



He indicated that the NDC is currently going through a healing process where arguments are inevitable.



“They need to be able to argue just as they are arguing but I said it that they must in their discourse to come to that kind of person of a leader in 2024 bury the hatchet and smoke the peace pipe,” he prescribed on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, April 24.



He said what the NDC and Ghana and Africa, for that matter, need is an altruistic leader.



“Has the former president of Ghana been altruistic enough as the leader of the party and would he be that altruistic leader who can build the Ghanaian state?”



To Dr Adu-Gyamfi, the agitations by a certain faction in the party is only aimed at breaking the monopoly Mr Mahama is perceived to hold within the party.

“But I have come to this juncture to say that they have no option than to go for former President Mahama because no candidate that the NDC presents can be able to outclass or outpace Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen and I say this with utmost authority.”



The NDC is expected to elect its flagbearer next year, two clear years ahead of the 2024 elections.



Mr Mahama has, since taking over from late President John Evans Atta Mills, led the party to one victory – 2012 – and two defeats – 2016 and 2020.



He is tipped to lead the party in the next elections.



His nemesis, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will retire after 2024 and would be ineligible to stand for the elections, therefore, placing the mantle on Vice President Bawumia or Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen, who considered the forerunners for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.