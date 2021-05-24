No outcast will be allowed to become Kumasi Mayor – NPP Vice Chairman warns

Kwabena Nsenkyere, First Regional Vice Chairman

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has warned that one of the aspirants seeking to assume the position of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as Mayor, is an outcast in the party.

“We don’t know one Kwabena Manu who picked forms for the KMA post as a member of this party and I believe other executives in the region also don’t him as well”, First Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere announced adding: “though, he maybe be known by our national Executives”



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere revealed that, Mr. Kwabena Manu may have the competence and wherewithal to transform Kumasi as Mayor but his poor connection to party Executives in the region will affect his chances to get the nod.



So far, six people have filed for the position of KMA Chief Executive. The candidates include the incumbent mayor, Director of Urban roads Nana Atta Poku Agyemang, Samuel Pyne, Ashanti Regional Secretary of NPP, Kennedy Kankam former Nhyeaso MP, Randy Collins Owusu Amankwa, former MP Manhyia North, Kwabena Mensah and Mr. Kusi Boafo, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms.

“The position is political. He may be a good person in terms of doing the work but I assure you that because we don’t know him in the region as Party Executives, we are not going to allow any outcast”, the NPP leading member vowed.



The Vetting Committee is chaired by the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, NPP Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako among other party executives from national and region.