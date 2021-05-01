No plans to relocate to Ghana yet – Twitter Co-Founder reacts to Minister's claim

Jack Dorsey is Co-Founder and CEO Twitter Inc.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Inc. Jack Dorsey has debunked assertions that he was relocating to Ghana soon.

His reaction comes after Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, had indicated that Jack Dorsey was expected to move to Ghana in June as part of plans to establish Twitter’s presence in Africa along with a headquarters situated in Accra-Ghana.



“Jack will be based in Accra, so this will be his base while he visits the other countries on the continent and I am hoping that his friends would also follow him and see what he finds so special about Accra,” she told Accra-based Asaase Radio in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“And they will enjoy it and love it here so that their businesses will also follow them here because when they see the fine country we have, and the very knowledgeable young people, excited about the opportunity and will take advantage of it,” the communications minister added.



But the Twitter CEO in a response to the story first published by Accra-based Asaase Radio pointed that he had no plans to relocate to Ghana although he intends to do so in the future.



“No plans yet! But def going to at some point,” Dorsey wrote.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey earlier in April this year announced plans by Twitter to expand its operations and workforce in emerging markets such as Africa to attract more users.



In a tweet shared on Monday April 12 2021, Jack Dorsey wrote; “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.”



Responding to the news, Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the decision to set up a headquarters was critical for the country’s development in technology sector.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.”



“As I indicated to @jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” president Akufo-Addo expressed.

