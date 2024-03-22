No president in his right sense will sign anti-gay bill now – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo says no President in Ghana’s current economic situation will assent to the LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, he’s not surprised President Akufo-Addo is not eager to sign the bill as it will have dire economic consequences for the country at a time the economy is already struggling.



This comes on the heels of the Office of the President writing to Parliament to cease and desist from transmitting the LGBTQ+ bill for his assent until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.



In a letter to Parliament and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo explained that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill has two court suits against therefore it will be improper for Parliament to transmit the bill to the Presidency.



“In the circumstance, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the bill to the President until the matter before the Supreme Court is resolved,” Mr. Bediatuo stated.

Many Members of Parliament have expressed their displeasure over the move by the Presidency with the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu describing the letter as a threat to Ghana’s democracy.



Commenting on the development on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM, Kofi Akpaloo said this is not the right time for President Akufo-Addo to sign the bill.



"I’m not sure anybody in his right sense occupying the seat President Akufo-Addo is currently sitting on, will sign the anti-LGBT bill. The country’s economy is now recovering from the devastation caused by COVID-19, and the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on our economy. There’s too much hardship in the country."



"You recall the threat issued by the US Ambassador when the bill was passed in Parliament. We are not self-sufficient as a country, we depend on others to survive. I don’t support anyone practising LGBTQ activities, however, we should not do things out of emotions. Have you ever heard that Saudi Arabia and Qatar which frown on LGBTQ activities have ever gone for a loan from any country before? As a country, let us put our things right economically, then any president can boldly and fearlessly sign the bill into law."