No proof that Frimpong-Boateng and son are involved in galamsey - Kwesi Pratt 'rubbishes' report

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has exonerated the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Frimpong-Boateng and his son for their engagement in illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey.

According to a Ghanaweb publication on Monday, April 24, 2023, a broadcaster named Gordon Asare-Bediako has alleged that Professor Frimpong-Boateng's son, Jojo Frimpong-Boateng, is deeply involved in galamsey but his father has conveniently remained silent on it and rather accusing the seat of government of their involvement in illegal mining.



Also, in a publication by The Anchor newspaper dated Tuesday, April 25 and under the headline "Wounded Frimpong-Boateng Strikes Again...But Fails To Mention Son's Involvement In Galamsey Menace", it claims to have sighted an incriminating letter on Professor Frimpong-Boateng's son.



The newspaper quoted that Jojo Frimpong-Boateng, who happens to be Director of Symphony Ltd, had addressed the letter to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, reading that "Symphony is facing a few challenges, the most prominent being the withdrawal of two partners from our operations due to the prevailing global economic difficulties. Because of this and other reasons, we are compelled to shed off three of our concessions".



But to Kwesi Pratt, "there is nothing in this letter which suggests that Professor Frimpong-Boateng's son is involved in galamsey".



He wondered how one could possibly conclude on this letter to raise accusations against the former Chairman of the IMCIM and his son.

"Indeed, what is clear is that we are confusing galamsey with legal small-scale mining because it is obvious that all the five concessions, it was given by Minerals Commission. Now, what is even more obvious is that, out of these five concessions, they returned three to the Minerals Commission that they cannot operate them, so they should have them back," he maintained while making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.



"How is this proof of Professor Frimpong-Boateng's involvement in galamsey? . . . this letter is not any proof of the involvement of Professor Frimpong-Boateng's son in galamsey?", Mr. Pratt asked shockingly.



He asked the public to ignore these speculations, stating "throw it away; it's of no value".



