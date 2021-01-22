No school will be left out in the distribution of PPE – GES

Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service has asked school heads and parents to exercise patience as they ensure that every school benefits from the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the county.

The GES has said that no school in the country will be left out in the distribution of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) following the resumption of schools amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Ghana Education Service press statement follows the agitations and concerns raised by some parents and school heads that some schools are not benefiting from the distribution of personal protective kits after reopening.



However, responding to these concerns raised by various stakeholders, the Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo in an interview with Citi TV called for calm as they continue the distribution of the PPEs.

“The distribution of the PPE is ongoing, and as of now some schools have not had some, but I will urge them to calm down. No school will be left out."



"Once we have started distribution, and they are aware that public schools are getting the PPE, they will also get theirs. They should wait patiently while the delivery gets to their end,” she concluded.