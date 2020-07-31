General News

No student has died of coronavirus – Dr. Aboagye Dacosta

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta

The Ghana Health Service has stated categorically that not a single student has been killed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the outbreak of the virus in some senior high schools across the country and subsequent deaths of some students, many were quick to attribute the deaths to COVID-19.



The latest is the death of a female second-year Gold Track student of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School in Koforidua.



She collapsed while writing Literature in English Paper Thursday afternoon. She was rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.



Kasapa News has gathered that the General Arts student was not well in the last three days, and was treated at the sick bay but collapsed during the examination and died.

But speaking to host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, dismissed such speculation insisting that no student has died of COVID-19.



“None of the students who were asked to resume schooling has died of Coronavirus and that must be placed on record. Those who have died lost their lives to other ailments.”





