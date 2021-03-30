No trader will be displaced – AMA Chief Executive

Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has assured traders at Opera Square that the Assembly has no intention of displacing or disrupting their business activities to bring financial burden to them.

He said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) was committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for every trader to operate peacefully and contribute to national development.



Mr Sowah gave the assurance when he led a delegation of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Monday to assess the demolition of shops at Opera Square, which had created agitation among some members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association.



He said the demolition was not sanctioned by the AMA and that the Assembly would not take a decision that would impose financial difficulties on the traders.

“We are here basically to look at what the situation is, and then together with the GUTA leadership take a decision, bearing in mind not to displace any trader or shop owner.



“I have met with the GUTA President and other members of the executive and also met with the affected traders this morning and that the understanding is that we should all come to the site and physically look at what has happened over here and make a decision based on that,” the AMA Chief Executive said.



Dr Joseph Obeng, the President of GUTA, reminded members of the Association of the collaborative relationship that existed between the AMA and the Association since 1991 and expressed the need for the traders to have trust in them for a lasting solution to the impasse.