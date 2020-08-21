General News

No witches camps will be allowed under the next NDC gov’t – Naana Jane

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has promised to phase out witches camps in the next NDC government which will take over governance of the country in 2021.

The Vice Presidential Candidate made this known when she was speaking to inmates of the Gambaga Witches Camp in the North East region where she visited to campaign.



To her, the existence of witch camps in the country is a dent on the image of the country and will be one of the first things the next NDC government will abolish.



In closing the camps, the former education Minister said there will be a mapped out plan to ensure that the occupants of these witch camps are reintegrated into society.

“We shall tackle this menace decisively,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said while rallying: “All those interested in the all-inclusive development of the country should support the NDC to return to power.



“The 2020 election campaign will be based on the record and not insults. We have done it before, and we will do it again,” she added.



The issue of witches camps and older women being declared as witches have come to the fore especially after the death of Akua Denteh, a ninety-year-old woman who was declared a witch and was beaten by her fellow women till she died.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.