Noble Knights and Ladies of Marshall comes to the aid of cured lepers in Ho

The GK and KN together with some of the cured lepers receiving the donation

The cured lepers village found in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana are in a state of abject poverty and rejection by the public due to stigmatization.

The village, established over a decade ago has about 61 inmates made up of mostly the aged and very weak people due to their ill health. They depend largely on charity and little farm work around them for survival.



It is in the light of the above that on 18th July, 2020 the Noble Knights and Ladies of Marshall in Ho led by their Grand Knight (GK), Bro. Paul Mallet and Noble Lady (NL), Sis. Antoinette Ankamah, and some highly ranked officers and members donated assorted food items including 8 bags of maize, 2 bags of rice and 2 bags of cassava dough.



The rest are 50 sachets of tooth pastes, cartons of milk, tin tomatoes pastes and spaghetti and a gallon of vegetable cooking oil, all valued GHc 1,500.00 to inmates of the Cured Lepers Village in Ho to help them in these difficult times of the deadly pandemic of Covid-19.



The Grand Knight encouraged the cured lepers not to loose hope but trust in the Lord for his goodness and mercies. He also urged them to adhere to the safety protocols in order not to be infected by the deadly virus.

Mr Atito Nelson, the caretaker of the village received the items on behalf of the cured lepers and thanked the Marshallans for their kind gestures. He promised that, the items will be put to good use and pleaded for more donations from other philanthropists.



In a related development, the Noble Order also visited some of their sick and old aged brothers and sisters and made cash donations to them.



The Noble Knights and Ladies of Marshall is a Charity Organization within the Catholic Church founded in the year 1926 on the tenets of Unity, Charity, Fraternity and Service. They have been the source of many charity works both within Ghana and overseas.

Source: Joshua Ali

