Nobody can challenge Mahama for NDC's 2024 presidential slot - Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, strongly believes no one can challenge former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 flagbearership slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the former President has still proven to have a track record to lead the party for a possible victory in 2024.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' show with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, he explained that garnering over 6 million votes in the 2020 general elections is not an easy task.



"So for John Dramani Mahama to be able to do that indicates that he is still a popular figure in the country's political landscape. Even within his party, I don't think there is anything new to say that will malign or put the former President into disrepute, because those things have been said already by those who even contested with him during the 2019 flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress," the pollster indicated.



The next Presidential and Parliamentary elections are due on 7 December 2024.



Due to under term limits imposed on Presidents under the 1992 constitution, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will certainly present a new face, after President Akufo-Addo who was first elected in 2016 finishes his second term in 2024.



Mahama deserves a free pass in 2024 - Apaak

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has maintained that former President John Dramani Mahama was robbed of victory in the 2020 presidential election.



The legislator says the agenda, to rob the former President, was led by state institutions who were handpicked by his contender, the incumbent President.



He said "it is self-evident that Mr. Mahama was robbed of victory, and as it stands now, he [Mahama] is the only one who can rescue the country. He must have a free pass to reclaim his stolen mandate”.



It remains unclear what this position means, but deep throat sources in the NDC have confirmed the former President could be filed as a candidate for the party in 2024.



The Legislator who worked as a Presidential staffer for the former President before he was elected to parliament said that the NDC needs Mr. Mahama more than Mahama needs the NDC.



For him, Mr. Mahama clearly won the election but it was rigged for the incumbent.