Nobody can change God’s plan, Mahama will be president in 2021 – Mr Beautiful insists

Actor Mr Beautiful

Ghanaian actor and an ardent supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Clement Bonny, well known as Mr Beautiful, has maintained his stance that Ex-President John Dramani Mahama won the 2020 general elections.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Mr Beautiful stressed that no one can change the plan of God.



According to him, some people are God’s plan and there is nothing human beings can do to change such plans.



He mentioned Biblical figures who were God’s plan before he added himself, Shatta Wale and Ex-President John Mahama.

The renowned actor said an attempt to change such a plan, will push them to glory.



Mr Beautiful believes the flagbearer of the NDC won the 2020 elections and he will be Ghana’s President in 2021.



Following the NDC’s decision to challenge the declaration made by the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court, Mr Beautiful is hopeful the “movie has not ended yet”.