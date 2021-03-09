Nobody can contest Mahama in 2024 - Kevin Taylor

Former President John Dramani Mahama

United States (US) based Ghanaian Journalist Mr Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has said not until former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer for 2012, 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections says he is not running again in 2024, nobody in NDC can contest him.

The political activist who hosts a widely listened programme “With all due respect” on “Loud Silence media” in one of his episodes two days ago titled “Never accept convenience over principles” said; “I have said it over and over that nobody from the NDC as I speak today can compete with John Mahama as a Flagbearer…unless John Mahama decides not to contest”.



The vociferous Journalist who has taken on many political leaders he believes are corrupt to the cleaners also lambasted some journalist for setting an agenda he believes will not work.



“The last time I heard Paul Adom Otchere and Akua Poki say if 2024 Alban Bagbin decides to contest John Mahana, then you will suffer. I know how they work, that is how they work, they have started selling the message out there”.



Kevin Taylor who many have accused of being hired by former President John Dramani Mahama to character- assassinate Mr Mahama’s political opponents stated; “Alban Bagbin can come 100 times and make Haruna Iddrisu his vice. Nobody can galvanise 6 million and overvotes in opposition in the history of this country…Akufo-Addo couldn’t galvanise that”



According to the hard-hitting Journalist current President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo was one of the most popular opposition leaders in the history of Ghana but he could get the votes of former President John Dramani Mahama and so people have to understand that what John Dramani Mahama carries is not just votes but he carries human beings, ideas and faith.

“So if you sit there and you think today, through the same person who made you the speaker of parliament, who has made you the minority leader, who has made you the minority chief whip, you think you can use the small position to destroy that person?”; said the unrepentant supporter of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor further said; “The grassroots are the people..what they love is what they love. You can go to heaven and come but the grassroots will decide and whether Alban Bagbin or who that is thinking of competing John Dramani Mahama in 2024 is a waste course”.



He said the NDC grassroots decide who becomes their flagbearer and not one long term in stay in parliament and not one being fluent in Parliament.



Mr Taylor said becoming an NDC Flagbearer is about credibility and consistency in politics.