Nobody can face me spiritually - Rev Owusu Bempah brags

Outspoken preacher, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he is the most powerful man in Ghana.

According to the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, nobody in Ghana can stand him spiritually.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he indicated he is spiritually stronger than any person in the country.



"I’m spiritually stronger, nobody in Ghana can stand me," he indicated.

Rev. Owusu Bempah further mentioned God enlightened him “in spirit and in truth”, through which he saw the key of the White House snatched from President Trump for “turning away from God.”



Watch the video below:



