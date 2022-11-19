Nobody can question Bawumia's integrity - Collins Adomako-Mensah

MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has said that the ‘Galamsey Economy' exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has done no damage to the integrity of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the integrity of the vice president is intact because he has never been implicated in any of the corruption scandals that have hit the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The MP, who made these remarks in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that claims that people have to pay appearance fees before they meet the vice president are false.



“I have personally visited the vice president, there wasn’t any need for me to pay appearance fees. The best BECE students from my constituency had the opportunity to come to Accra to meet the vice president. The arrangement was done just over the phone.



“You can say anything about the vice president, you can question his predictions and everything, but nobody has been able to question the vice president’s integrity, nobody.



“I have not seen or heard anybody question the integrity of the vice president, I have not. In spite of all the corruption issues that are coming up, nobody,” he said.

Charles Adu Boahen, the sacked Minister of State in Charge of Finance, claimed in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' documentary "Galamsey Economy" that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia only needs $200,000 as an appearance fee before meeting with investors.



He also alleged that investors must also include the siblings of the vice president in their proposals to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Watch the interview below:







You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:









IB/BOG