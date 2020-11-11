Nobody can reverse Free SHS – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has once again refuted suggestions that an NDC government under him will abandon the Free SHS policy.

“I have never said anywhere that I will abolish Free SHS, never if you have any voice of me saying I will abandon free SHS, prove it to me. Nobody can reverse Free SHS, Free SHS is here to stay,” the former president said in an interview on Abusua 96.5 FM Wednesday on day two of his Ashanti regional campaign tour.



Mr. Mahama stated that claims he will abolish the free SHS policy is deliberate misinformation being perpetuated by members of the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, he began the free SHS policy in 2015 during his tenure adding that it is ridiculous for anybody to suggest that he will cancel a policy he implemented.



He added that he will improve the policy and abolish the Double Track system in his first year by expanding secondary schools and constructing new ones to accommodate new students.