Nobody can sack me from NDC - Koku Anyidoho

Former Director of Communications for NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Former Director of Communications for President John Evans-Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho has disclosed that nobody can sack him from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“For the records, I have not left the NDC, I won’t leave the NDC, nobody can sack me from the NDC, nobody can throw me out”



“I’m saying, Atta Mills Institute, all we want to do is civic education, public education, advocacy. It’s not partisan politics,” Koku Anyidoho told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“I’m a consultant for various political parties and I am working across all political divide and doing job for various political parties now. And so I won’t say anything that will affect my talk on Saturday. I told you I’m billed for a talk so I need to be mindful of that. I consult for many political parties now”.

“I will never regret working for him...President Mills, I salute you in your grave. Nobody will take that away from me,” he declared.



He stated that, he loves the NDC as a party and that “leadership will rotate” adding that “I loved President Mills; I worked for President Mahama.”