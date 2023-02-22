'Nobody fights the truth and the people and wins' - Ablakwa reacts to Kusi Boateng round 1

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with his lawyer after the proceedings of the day

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the outcome of his first 'meeting' in court with Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Victor Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

Adu Gyamfi filed a contempt suit against Ablakwa accusing the lawmaker of disrespecting the courts after he was videoed kicking two court documents that were being served on him earlier this month.



The court ruled on February 21 after the first hearing that the lawmaker was not served with the summons and that service should be done through the Speaker of Parliament as required by law.



The case was subsequently adjourned sine die.



Ablakwa was in court in the company of members of his party, the National Democratic Congress and scores of his constituents, but he was whisked away after the sitting without saying a word to the press.



In his first reaction on the outcome of Day 1 of proceedings, he posted on social media: "Nobody fights the Truth and the People and wins.

"I am profoundly thankful to everyone for the amazing support and strong solidarity. Ghana First!"





