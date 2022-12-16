3
'Nobody should try me, I won’t  campaign in Tano South in 2024' – Hannah Bissiw vows

Image 62.png?resize=717%2C600&ssl=1 Louisa Hannah Bissiw

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South Constituency in the Bono Region and Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Hon. Louisa Hannah Bissiw has warned party leadership never to contact her to campaign in her constituency.

“I won’t go to Tano South even in the electioneering year to campaign. If that is possible, I would have done that in 2017 because I know what I did to win that seat. It’s not a six-month job, not to talk of two months something,” Hannah Bissiw

Speaking on Radio Gold’s “Pampaso” monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Hannah Bissiw hinted that, her resolve to save the Tano South seat for his party was not appreciated by the leadership and members of the NDC hence her decision to sit back and watch.

“Nobody should try me. I will go and support other women in Parliament in their constituencies, support them and make sure we protect the 20 women we have in Parliament and look for more women to come.

"But nobody should try me to go to Tano South, to go and do what? Is it my property? Is it the property of my family? Whoever says I should go should go himself / herself. Am I the only NDC?  I will not go and concentrate in Tano South for anybody to come and accuse me for anything,” Hannah Bissiw vowed.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
