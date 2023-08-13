‘Nogokpo is acting like it is powerless’ – A Plus on Agyinasare feud

Nogokpo vs Agyinasare

Kwame A Plus, a popular political activist and entertainment pundit has expressed worries that the recent actions of the authorities at the Nogokpo is making the revered and sacred shrine look powerless.

Speaking on the United Showbiz Show, he explained that people would begin to doubt the potency of the shrine should the managers of the shrine continue to make threats to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare after he had survived their 60 days ultimatum in good health and alive.



He said, “The man who spoke on behalf of Nogokpo, you are in your shrine and you are asking someone to come to your shrine for a challenge. What do you mean by that? Can’t he act from his space? He should be able to do whatever he wants to do to the bishop from his space. These recent deeds by Nogokpo makes it look like they are powerless.”



A Plus added that, their actions also open them up for ridicule and mockery.



“You said you would kill someone, gave the person a 60 days ultimatum, the person survives it and the next day you are on Facebook live throwing another challenge. You are now asking him to come there for a challenge, for what? What exactly is he coming to do there? Must he be there for their powers to work? These actions make it possible for the shrine to be disrespected and ridiculed.”

The clash between Nogokpo traditional council and the founder of Perez Chapel International began when the latter made a comment that Nogokpo is the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”



Since then, the traditional council has served a sterned warning to the clergyman demanding his presence at the shrine to resolve the issues or face the wrath of the gods.



EAN/BB



