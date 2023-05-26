'Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region' - Agyinasare’s comment attracts massive backlash

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has come under heavy criticism following his a sermon to his congregation on May 24, 2023.

The Archbishop on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces where he cited several examples to support his teaching.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car, “ he recounted.



Following the publication of the video online, the church leader has come under heavy criticism online including from the handlers of the Nogokpo shrine.



Reacting to the Archbishop’s post in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Nogokpo shrine warned the clergyman against making derogatory statements about their religion.



It said that some pastors of Agyinasare come to the place he is denigrating for powers to grow their churches.

“Dear Archbishop Charles Agyinasare our religion does not accept lies, fake prophecies, defrauding people under false pretence, extorting monies from people in the name of taking them to “heaven” which does not exist, taking taxpayers and innocent citizens money to build worthy homes, burry things or make sacrifices to get more members, we do not lose our focus to be preaching other religions rather than focusing on our ethics.



“We will rather advice you to focus on making your members understand your religion rather than attacking others. He who beats the war drum must be ready to dance accordingly. The same demonic headquarters are the places your pastors come to for more members and powers to do your 'church businesses',” parts of the post read.



“If you don’t have a topic to preach about then we will advise you close your church and come for proper education on our religion first. The last time we check, there’s freedom of religion and worship. For us, we will never say ill things about someone’s religion and see ourselves as holy. Your bible even says DO NOT JUDGE.,” it added.







Pastor Agyin Asare must render an unqualified apology to the people of Nogokpo.#i_stand_with_the_people_of_Nogokpo — Emefa Emefa (@EmefaEmefa4) May 25, 2023

???? Just watched the video of Archbishop @Cagyinasare declaring Nogokpo as the 'demonic headquarters' of the Volta Region. It's disappointing to hear such baseless claims from a religious leader of his calibre. Emotional intelligence would call for an apology. @AnnyOsabutey pic.twitter.com/9PrgXQMyQR — MacJordan (@MacJordaN) May 25, 2023

