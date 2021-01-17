Noguchi investigates coronavirus test results manipulation claims

The NMIMR boss said, 'two aspects of investigations are being conducted'.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) University of Ghana has launched an investigation into claims that the research facility falsifies COVID-19 test results.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of NMIMR, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang.



Prof. Kwabena Anang’s statement was a reaction to a viral voice note on social media claiming tests conducted at the facility are manipulated.



The NMIMR boss said, “two aspects of investigations are being conducted.”



He said the two aspects were: NMIMR internal investigations and “External investigations will be conducted by National Security, which is in discussion with the Coordinator of National Network of COVID-19 testing Laboratories.”



Below is his statement



Good morning, All,

I wish to assure staff that the allegation on social media about the falsification of COVID-19 testing results at the institute is being treated with grave seriousness. The University has decided that a press release should be put on hold and investigations conducted over the weekend and a report presented to the University for Senior Management meeting on Monday morning 18th January 2021.



Two aspects of investigations are being conducted.



NMIMR internal investigations.



External investigations will be conducted by National Security, which is in discussion with the Coordinator of National Network of COVID-19 testing Laboratories.



Noguchi Internal Investigative Team



Prof. Collins Ahorlu

Dr. Michael Ofori



Dr. Mary Coleman



Dr. Charles Quaye



Dr. Ivy Asantewa Asante



TOR



Confirm the validity of the displayed positive CIVID-19 test.

Is there any negative COVID-19 test result for the same person?



Interrogate staff who were on duty for any relevant information.



Evaluate the existing COVID-19 testing system from sample taking to the release of results.



Identify any other COVID-19 related issues.



Present report to the Director by 8:00am



To facilitate this process, all Virology staff and other staff on the COVID-19 testing teams are to report to the institute by 8:30am on Sunday January 17th 2021.

Meanwhile, the investigative team may call any staff to hold interactions physically or virtually at any time.



Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang



DIRECTOR, NMIMR