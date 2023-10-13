Nominations for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards officially closed

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Nominations for the 3rd edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards has officially come to an end. Nominations were officially opened in August 2023 and was expected to end on September 24, 2023 however it was extended to October 12.

The awards ceremony organized by Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, is slated for December 8, 2023, and dubbed “GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women’s Edition.”

This year’s award ceremony will give recognition to Ghanaian women who have contributed immensely to society, as well as the various industries and public service institutions.