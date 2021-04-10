Non-Akan comment: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is one of Alan's biggest enemies - NDC Communicator

Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been severely criticised over his 'non-Akan' flagbearer comment.

Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu courted controversy when he recently said that it will be unwise for the NPP to choose an Akan flagbearer again.



According to the Majority Leader, “Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity . . . I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy”.



Days after his remarks, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Northern Grassroots’ of the NPP called on the Suame MP who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, to resign.

“....it is very important for party functionaries like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his likes to know that even though the NPP calls itself Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, we all are mindful of the fact that these three blocks do not adequately represent the NPP . . . if he is not above those directives by the National Executive Committee of which he is a member, then he should resign as our leader of the August House for showing bad fate and setting a very bad precedence,” they said.



Speaking to the fallout of Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comments during a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, former Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Victor Kwashie Adonu said if that is the view of the Majority leader "then he is an 'enemy' of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen", who is regarded by some NPP activists as a likely flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"He is one of the leaders of the party; for him coming out (with this), he's not being fair to any Akan candidate. Making such statements even his constituents won't forgive him. Alan cash should know that one of his biggest enemies today is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu" he stated.