Non-certified electrician dies from electrocution

A man has died from electrocution at Korve, a community located in the Avenu Electoral Area in Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The man, identified as Gershon, is said to have died on Saturday, July 15, 2023.



Speaking to GhanaWeb via phone about what happened, Saviour Bedzrah, popularly known as Banana, said he first heard about this while on his way to see a friend off on that Saturday.



Bedzrah, who is the Chairman of the Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals Association Ghana Akatsi North Local Chapter, said when he first heard the news, he refused to believe it because of the person involved.



He explained that he was sure that the person said to have been the victim of the electrocution is someone he knew quite well and so he doubted it could be him.



“Around 5-6pm last week Saturday, I was taking a friend to a certain village and on my way, I met a certain man called Mr Azameti Andrews. He stopped me and told me that one guy has been electrocuted in one of the villages in the area.

“And the guy’s name is Gershon. The Gershon he mentioned, I know the guy, so I told him that no, he could not be the one so he advised that when I’m going there, I should pass there. So, when I got there, frankly speaking, I got to know that it’s true because people were there crying,” he said via phone.



Saviour Bedzrah also explained that he got the confirmation only after speaking with a relative of the deceased Gershon.



He added that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.



“When I engaged one of the family members on how it happened, then he told me that, that day in the morning, around 9:15 am, he took the (sic) to go and report some anomaly concerning one of the cornmill there.



“So, during the process that he got electrocuted. And I asked where is the body and they told me that the body had been taken to the Akatsi Hospital Morgue,” he added.

Gershon is said to have been a non-certified electrician.



So far, there has not been any official statement from the police on the matter.



