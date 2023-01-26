None of them is a nonentity – Kofi Adams ‘replies’ Cletus Avoka’s jibe at Ato Forson

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency

Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, is calling for cool heads as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) navigate recent changes to its leadership in parliament.

The one-time NDC National Organizer has cautioned that MPs remain measured in their reaction to the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as Minority Leader along with his deputy and the Chief Whip.



Adams directly responded to veteran MP Cletus Avoka (Zebilla) who is on record to have said the changes were aimed at making entities out of nonentities, a term interpreted to mean Haruna’s replacement Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) was not up to the task.



“I hear one of our senior colleagues say that this is not the time to make a nonentity an entity. None of them (the new leaders) is a nonentity, all of them are ranking members, all of them have been ministers or deputy ministers before.



“So, none of these persons coming in is a nonentity, so if any one of us wants to describe any colleague that way…we must be measured with the words that we use, both on our colleague or on the process that has happened and to engage the party leadership,” he stressed.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's National Chairman, explained earlier this week why the party has replaced key members of its leadership in Parliament.

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



