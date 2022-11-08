Nonsense! How can you delink Mahama from successes under Mills? - Apaak jabs Duffuor

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Builsa South Member of Parliament has dismissed a claim by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor relative to the constitution of the economic advisory under late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Duffuor, who last week declared his candidacy for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, in an interview downplayed claims that Mahama was head of the Economic Management Team, EMT, and deserved credit for economic successes.



According to Duffuor, instead of the EMT, Atta-Mills set up an economic advisory council which took major decisions on the economy and that council did not include the then Vice President, John Dramani Mahama.



“John Mahama was not part of the economic advisory council when I was finance minister,” Duffuor revealed.



But the Builsa South MP insists that claim is untenable and that Mahama as Vice President cannot be delinked from successes of the then government.



"Nonsense, how can anyone discount the role of a vice President in the success of a President and an economy? Let the tea drinking sellouts, traitors, and their elephant collaborators know that we the 'gɔbɛ' eaters will not allow them to spoil our impending gɔbɛ feast again!" his tweet of November 5, 2022 read.



Ghana’s economy in 2011 performed well as the country made gains in the consolidation of its fiscal stabilisation plan. The economy registered a GDP growth rate of 14.5% in 2011.



The GDP growth in 2011 was driven by the industrial sector which grew by 36.2 %, slightly below the target of 37.2%.



The strongest performance came from the mining and quarrying sub-sector, which included petroleum, which grew by 225.4 % as compared with 7% in 2010.



