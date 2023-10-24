North Dayi MP supports Anfoega SHS with tables and chairs

Joycelyn Tetteh, National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi

Source: GNA

Joycelyn Tetteh, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, has donated 400 plastic tables and 100 chairs to Anfoega Senior High School in her constituency to aid academic improvement.

Tetteh’s donation was on the back of a request from Albert Kwasi Dodo, the headmaster of the school.



A statement issued by the MP and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said: “As a lover of education, I will do my best to equally improve the educational needs and the facilities under my leadership.”



It said Tetteh encouraged the students to learn hard to enable North Dayi to have many human resources in the future to help build the constituency.



Expressing his appreciation, the statement said Dodo, the headmaster of the school, called on the chiefs, parents, students, and other stakeholders to collectively help in the transition of the constituency academically.

“We thank Joycelyn Tetteh for always being of tremendous support to the school. The request for these chairs and tables was made in just a few days, and she has delivered beyond expectations; hence, the school would also do its best to put them to effective use,” it said.



The Anfoega Senior High School was established as a Teacher Training College in 1965. Following a shift in educational policy, it was changed into a secondary school in 1972.



It is located on the Accra-Kpando road after Anfoega Dzana town and before Sovie town in the North Dayi District, Volta Region.



With the mission of promoting relevant education for all Ghanaian children, especially those in the rural areas that constitute the catchment area of the school, it also has the vision to be an enviable training ground for students to attain academic excellence and high moral values grounded in self-discipline, commitment, and dedication to duty.