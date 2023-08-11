North East: Many rendered homeless, farmlands destroyed after hours of heavy rains

File photo

Several individuals and residents in West and East Mamprusi are requesting assistance after heavy rains flooded areas of the North East region.

Several houses, farmlands, animals, and other valuables were damaged by the severe rains that lasted for hours.



Walewale, the municipal headquarters of West Mamprusi, has been shut off from Nalerigu, the regional capital, due to the destruction of a bridge at Gaagbini and a dam at Tinguri by floodwaters.



The primary road connecting the two towns is currently not accessible



Communities affected by the situation are Gaagbini, Tinguri, Mimima, Kuruguduri, Walewale and Nalerigu towns.



Residents in these areas have been rendered homeless.

Passengers travelling from Walewale to Nalerigu and adjoining towns have also been left stranded.



Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were on the scene assessing the situation and rescuing people.



Yidana Zakaria, North East Regional Minister, and Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, visited the affected communities yesterday afternoon to examine the situation and express condolences to the victims.



He has subsequently asked NADMO officials and assembly engineers to do their assessment as soon as possible and provide the findings to his organisation for the necessary measures.