3
Menu
News

North East Regional Police Commander is dead

North East Regional Police Commander Dead The late North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin, has passed on at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Moses Ali Kperchin fell sick about two weeks ago and was taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital but was later referred to Police Hospital for further treatment in Accra.

He was responding to treatment at the police hospital until his demise on May 11, 2023.

Officials at the regional police headquarters in Nalerigu confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.

The mortal remains of DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin has been deposited at the hospital for preservation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo