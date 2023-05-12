North East Regional Police Commander is dead

The late North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin

Correspondence from North East Region

The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin, has passed on at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Moses Ali Kperchin fell sick about two weeks ago and was taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital but was later referred to Police Hospital for further treatment in Accra.



He was responding to treatment at the police hospital until his demise on May 11, 2023.

Officials at the regional police headquarters in Nalerigu confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.



The mortal remains of DCOP Moses Ali Kperchin has been deposited at the hospital for preservation.