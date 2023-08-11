North East flood: Regional Minister thanks Bawumia for swift intervention to start repairs on Gbanni-Tinguri road, bridge

Sections of the damaged road will also be fixed, as part of the repair works

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has expressed gratitude to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his swift intervention for repair works to start on the damaged Gbanni-Tinguri road and bridge, following the devastating floods.

A heavy downpour, lasting many hours on Wednesday, August 9 caused severe havoc in parts of the North East Region, including the collapse of the Gbanni-Tinguri bridge on the Walewale-Nalerigu road and parts of the road.



Following the disturbing incident, which has left many stranded, Vice President Dr Bawumia swiftly intervened, getting officials of NADMO and the Ministry of Roads to visit the affected place and immediately start the process of repairing the bridge and the road, to restore normal service, the North East Regional Minister has revealed.



Deputy Minister of Roads, Stephen Jalula and the Chief Director of the Ministry Dr. Abass Awolu, visited the affected area on Thursday to assess the extent of damage, and repair works are scheduled to to start immediately.



First, a Bailey bridge will be erected across the river, a bit away from the existing damaged road to provide temporary relief. Concurrently, the Ministey of Roads will also start the construction of a much bigger culvert across the road to replace the damaged one.



The Regional Minister, relieved by the swiftness of the Ministry of Road's visit to address the problem, has commended Dr Bawumia.

"I want to commend the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his concern and swift intervention. He got officials of the Ministry of Roads to visit here immediately to assess the situation, and the process of bringing relief begins.'



NADMO VISITS



The Regional Minister has confirmed officials of NADMO have also been on sight, and are mobilising relief items to affected persons and households.



The Regional Minister again, thanked the Vice President for his swift intervention.



