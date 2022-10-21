North Tongu District gets modern surgical theatre

The new polyclinic in North Tongu District

Residents of Tagadzi, a farming community in the North Tongu District of the Volta region will now have a sigh of relief following the establishment of a modern surgical theatre in the area.

The facility is built at St.Anne Polyclinic and was championed by Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with support from home and diaspora donors.



The facility was named after the late President, John Evans Atta Mills, "John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block"



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the late Prof.Atta Mills inspired the construction of the theatre before his demise hence the decision to name it after him.



The MP thanked all stakeholders who supported him including his wife who donated hospital bedsheets and surgical gowns, as well as traditional leaders who have played roles in the realization of the theatre.



The block was commissioned by Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She eulogized the late Atta Mills for his contribution to providing quality and affordable healthcare to Ghanaians before his departure.

Acting Volta Regional Health Director, Dr. Senanu Dzokoto also at the event charged the community and staff at the facility to adopt good maintenance of the theatre.



For him, the struggle to have access to healthcare in the area will be a thing of the past.



Traditional authorities, Dorfor Traditional Area thanked the MP and his partners for the gesture and promised to continue to give the needed support to the Polyclinic and the MP.



Many farming communities in the Dorfor Traditional enclave will no longer have to travel to Ho for surgical services.