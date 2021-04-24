North Tongu cassava starch factory not under 1D–1F – Ablakwa clarifies

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has had cause to clarify that a cassava processing factory to be built in his constituency was not under government’s one district – one factory initiative.

When he initially tweeted about the factory on Friday morning of April 23, a number of commenters asked if it was under the 1D-1F project, triggering a follow up tweet to clarify the issue.



“For the record: our North Tongu Cassava Starch Factory is a collaboration between my office, the TIAST Group of China and a consortium of banks.



“The project is not an extension of or under Government’s 1D1F. I hope this helps those seeking genuine clarification,” he tweeted.



On April 22, he had posted a tweet describing the construction as North Tongu’s “next major project” which is a 15,000 tonnes per year cassava starch processing factory.

“We can expect guaranteed market for our dynamic cassava farmers & thousands of new jobs for the youth,” his posted added.



Construction is set to begin this year and expected to be completed in 2022.



