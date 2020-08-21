Regional News

Northern Development Authority holds 2020 edition of development conference

The event was held in partnership with the five Northern Regional Coordinating Councils

The Northern Development Authority (NDA), has organised the 2020 edition of the Northern Ghana Development Conference in partnership with the five Northern Regional Coordinating Councils, Civil Society Organisations and a host of other relevant stakeholders in Bolgatanga on Thursday 20th August, 2020.

The event was on the theme “Election 2020 and COVID-19; Opportunities and Challenges for the transformation of Northern Ghana’s Economy.



Transformation in the perspective of stakeholders meant a conscious effort to bridge the socio-economic gaps between the Northern and the Southern sector.



Addressing the conference, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya said, the NDA has under the implementation of the IPEP projects created an estimated 15,000 short term jobs to all kinds of artisans across Northern Ghana.



Stakeholders deliberated on a wide range of issues which are deemed critical to the development of Northern Ghana.



The issues were teased out of the following four thematic areas:

1. What can be done to secure the dignity and human rights of women in communities in Northern Ghana?



2. Developing a vibrant, resilient and profitable agricultural sector in Northern Ghana.



3. Securing peace and security in Northern Ghana before, during and after the 2020 General Elections.



4. And lastly ensuring the manifestos of political parties for the 2020 elections address the critical development needs of the five regions in Northern Ghana.



The Special Guest of Honour for the event, Mrs. Mary Chinery – Hesse, laid strong emphasis on the need to grow the shea nut industry, which has potential to trigger the economic transformation of the North.

In his keynote address, Prof. Yakubu Nantogmah Bo-Na, member of the Council of State touched on value addition to raw produce in order to create an attractive market for Northern goods.



Also speaking at the event, Hon. Paulina Abayage, Upper East Regional Minister said the 2020 Development Summit was designed to afford stakeholders and partners the opportunity to take stock and review the progress of key issues reached at the 2019 conference.



Making a passionate contribution, the Minister for Northern Region, Hon Salifu Saeed said, a key achievement borne out of previous summits is the implementation of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam.



The conference ended with a commitment to convert all the presentations into actionable plans.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.