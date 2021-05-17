Northern Region CNC intensifies COVID-19 education through drama

A photograph taken during the sensitization programme

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) has intensified public education on COVID-19 and its preventive measures through drama, beginning from the Savelugu Municipality.

The drama, dubbed “Mask-up, COVID-19 Down", was held under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture and COVID-19 National Trust Fund.



It was aimed at encouraging attitudinal change about COVID-19 to help mitigate its spread.



The drama showcased the transmission of the disease, protection from infection, adherence to the safety protocols, symptoms and myth of the disease.



It was followed by an open forum where participants asked questions about COVID-19, which were addressed by officials from the Savelugu Municipal Health Directorate.

Mr Abubakari Iddrisu Saeed, Northern Regional CNC Director, said the fight against the virus was not yet over hence, the need to get the people to appreciate the existence of the virus and how it could be stemmed through various media such as drama.



“We believe that using drama will help the people to memorise the COVID-19 preventive measures and also send the message across to the entire communities,” he said.



Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, the Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), encouraged the people to adhere to the laid down measures on combating the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.