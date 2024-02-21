Northern Region: NHIS boss killed in a motor accident

File photo

Former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Issahaku Abdul Latif, has passed away in a motor vehicle accident.

According to reports, he collided with a parked truck while dropping off his kids at school.



"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our former Communications Director, Mr. A Latif.



"He passed away at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after suffering a prolonged surgery. May Allah grant him Jannataul-Firdaus," NPP Communications Director in the northern region, Yussif Danjummah said.

Until his demise, he served as National Health Insurance Boss for the Northern Region.



He has since been buried according to Islamic customs, and his final funeral arrangements are yet to be communicated to the general public.