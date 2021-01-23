Northern Region NPP congratulates Akufo-Addo's minister-designates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NORTHERN REGION NPP CONGRATULATES MINISTERS DESIGNATE FROM NORTHERN REGION

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Bantima Samba on behalf of the Regional Executives and Members of the party wishes to express his profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Abudani Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for entrusting some sons of the region with Ministerial appointments.



The people of the North are elated with the appointments of Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister Designate for Defense, Hon. Mohammed Awal, Minister Designate for Tourism and Creative Arts and Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister Designate.



This recognition reaffirms the President's commitment to elevate the Northern Region with the needed development to improve the well-being of the people. We are forever grateful Mr. President.



We also like to congratulate the 3 Ministers Designate, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Hon. Mohammed Awal and Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu for this remarkable achievement.

It is my hope that you will use your offices to better the lives of people of the North and Ghana at large.



Signed:



Sule Salifu



N/R Director of Communications NPP

Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor