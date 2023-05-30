Northern Region gets first female Regional Director of Education who hails from Bimbilla

Madam Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah

In a groundbreaking development, the Northern Regional Education Directorate welcomed Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah (Mrs.) as its new Regional Director of Education. This historic appointment marks a significant milestone for the region as it embraces gender equality and diversity in educational leadership.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah Prominent Career Path Leads to Pioneering Role Hajia Natogmah’s journey to becoming the substantive Northern Regional Director of Education has been characterized by relentless determination and an unwavering commitment to the core values and principles of the service. Having previously served as the Savannah Regional Director of Education, she has successfully climbed the ranks, gaining invaluable experience along the way.



Equipped with a diverse educational background, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. She holds an MSc. in Health Service Planning and Management from the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Additionally, she has obtained a Bachelor of Education degree and a Diploma in Home Economics and Arts Education from the esteemed University of Education, Winneba. Her multidisciplinary qualifications provide her with a fresh perspective and the necessary energy to spearhead the development of education in the Northern Region.



Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah’s appointment as the Northern Region’s Regional Director of Education is not only a personal achievement but also a triumph for gender equality and the representation of the Northern Region. As the second female Regional Director and the first to hail from the Northern Region, she serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female leaders in the education sector.

Legacy of Service and Political Heritage.



Hailing from the Nanung Kingdom, Hajia Natogmah comes from a distinguished background. Her late father, Dokpam Naa Natogmah Attah, served as the deputy defense minister during the Nkrumah administration. With a legacy of public service and political heritage, she embodies a strong sense of responsibility and a drive to make a lasting impact in her new role.