Northern Regional minister begins familiarization tour

The Minister visited Savelugu, Kumbungu, and Sagnarigu Traditional areas to seek blessings

Source: Nuru Deen, Contributor

As customs of Dagbon demand, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, last Friday began a familiarization tour to some traditional areas in the region.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Fuseini said the tour is aimed at introducing the newly sworn-in Minister to the traditional authorities and also garner their support.



At the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi where he commenced the tour, Alhaji Shani and his entourage were warmly received by elders and the people of the area.



The minister used the opportunity to thank the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abubakar II for his immerse support during and after his vetting.



Alhaji Shani further commended the overlord for maintaining the peace in the traditional area, after the Akufo-Addo government found lasting peace to the protracted chieftaincy impasse.

On Saturday, the minister visited Savelugu, Diare, Kumbungu, Tolon and Sagnarigu Traditional areas to seek the blessings and cooperation of the Chiefs.



Meanwhile, the new South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Jeanet Mason paid a courtesy call on the Minister as part of her working visit to the Northern part of Ghana, Atinka Tv's Northern Regional Correspondent, Ibrahim Nurudeen reported.



Alhaji Shani briefed the South Africa delegation on the potentials of the Region and therefore urged the ambassador to take due advantage of that, in order to create more jobs for the youth.