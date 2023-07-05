Northern group intensifies campaign for Kennedy Agyapong in Upper East

The group in a photograph after their interactions

Source: Gabriel Odame, Contributor

The campaign for one of the leading contenders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate race, Kennedy Agyapong, has been intensified with a group, the Northern Patriots for Ken, taking it to Upper East Region.

There was renewed euphoria and enthusiasm among the regional executives when the group met with and listened to the speech by one of the members of the Northern Patriots for Ken, Justin Abavere Adonadaga, in Bolgatanga.



Justin Adonadaga took the opportunity to thank Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, for donating new motorbikes to the region, and assured the regional and constituency executives of progressive support to ensure he wins majority votes in the region.



According to Justin, "Ghanaians have lost their freedom, dignity, integrity, respect, culture and trust within the African continent because of the poor leadership of the Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government."



He added that there are several people within the current government machinery who are not helping the agenda of the party in power.



"The government is full of many arrogant appointees who are nothing but square pegs in round roles making our dear and beloved NPP unpopular nationally and internationally.



"Indeed, our great NPP have selfless and sacrificial scholars to govern Ghana better than any other party, alas, President Akufo Addo recruited liars, leeches and looters to collapse the economy of Ghana," he added.

Justine Adonadaga also stated that this is why Ghanaians and the people of the Upper East Region for that matter, should put their hope in Kennedy Agyapong because he is the Messiah.



"But there is hope for our God has heard our cry and appointed Messiah Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to save Ghana from further economic collapse.



"I challenge all regional executives to lead the crusade for Ken by spreading his prophetic vision to develop agriculture production, agro-processing, women empowerment and vocational skills development for northern Ghana to the delegates in all the electoral areas of the region," he said.



In the view of the regional executives, the visit by Justin to the region has motivated them to increase campaign efforts in the region.



On the part of the regional executives, they reassured Justin Abavere Adonadaga of their full loyalty and passionate pursuit of the campaign to win majority delegates for Kennedy Agyapong.