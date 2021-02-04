Nose masks wearing high among Ghanaians in trotro

As the country scales up measures to ensure the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in Ghana, commercial drivers in the country have complemented governments effort by ensuring that passengers wear their nose mask before getting on board.

Following the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 23rd address on the state of the virus in the country, he cautioned the public to respect the mandatory wearing of nose mask and task the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the directive was followed to the letter.



Some operators of commercial vehicle popularly known as “trotro” have adopted the “No nose mask, no entry” policy to curb the spread of the virus following the surge in cases.



A video by GhanaWeb shows all passengers on board a vehicle from Tema to Lapaz wearing their nose mask. The situation has improved as most passengers are now complying with the mandatory wearing of the mask.



Police personnel who are stationed at vantage points make it a point to stop and conduct random checks on vehicles to ensure that passengers are complying with the directive.

Currently, Ghana has recorded a total of 433 deaths with the active case standing at 5,786 as of January 31, 2021.



See the video below:



