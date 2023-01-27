1
Not a single addition to Akufo-Addo’s appointees will be accepted – Ato Forson warns

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsonato Forson Photo 720x375.png Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The newly-appointed Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has warned that the Minority will resist any attempt by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to add to his appointees.

Mr Forson who is also the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajuamko Enyam Essiam Constituency in the Central Region issued this warning at his maiden press conference held in Parliament after his appointment by the leadership of the NDC.

According to him, next month, his leadership will be focusing on pressurizing the President to downsize his government to reflect the current mood of the country.

“So, therefore, if the president intends to reshuffle his ministers, let us in the NDC let him know that we will not accept any increase in the size of government,” he stressed.

“If the current ministers increase by [even] one, we will not accept it,” he warned.

He noted that the Minority will embark on a series of roadshows to let Ghanaians know what is wrong with the economy.

He pledged to start a hearing on the audit of the Covid-19 funds.

