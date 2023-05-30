1
Menu
News

Not all books on the market are approved – NaCCA warns parents

NaCCAlogoadsa NaCCA believes that some authors are impatient in waiting for the approval of their books

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director General of NaCCA, Prof. Edwin Appiah has asserted that not all textbooks on the market are approved by the body.

This comment comes on the back of complaints made about some controversial textbooks that denigrate the Christian religion, mistakes found in some books and sometimes, some poorly written books by authors.

The DG stated that some authors are impatient in waiting for the approval of their books before putting them up for sale on the market.

Speaking on the ‘Point of View’ on Citi TV, Prof Edwin warned and advised parents to be attentive and careful about the textbooks they purchase for their wards.

“Most of the books out there have not been approved by NaCCA. The publishers falsely claim that their books are approved by GES and NaCCA, but this is a lie. These are some of the marketing gimmicks that publishers use,” he said.

ABJ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia